Russian billionaire hands out free masks as coronavirus cases grow

When billionaire Igor Rybakov saw medical masks becoming scarcer and more expensive in Russia, he bought up a batch to hand out free to Muscovites worried about coronavirus but who have found it impossible to find masks. The Moscow-based entrepreneur is handing out up to nine medical masks to anyone who has registered online. “I would like to see masks distributed at every state institution and company so that anyone would be able take as many as they wanted,” Rybakov told reporters on Friday. “I would want the speculators who profit from these difficult times to go bankrupt.” Rybakov co-owns Technonicol, which makes roofing, waterproofing and insulation materials, as well as a string of other companies and factories. Rybakov, who also runs a foundation named after him, is known for his forays into art. Last year he collaborated with pop artist Alexei Sergiyenko to create a glass throne filled with a million dollars.