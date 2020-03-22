Germany leads the way on soccer salary cuts as virus hits

European soccer’s biggest leagues continue to be suspended and players are coming under pressure to take pay cuts.

Sometimes it’s voluntary, like at German title challenger Borussia Mönchengladbach, where players approached the club with an offer to take reduced salaries.

Sometimes players aren’t given a choice. In Scotland, Hearts has asked all of its players and other fulltime employees to accept a 50% pay cut, or contract termination.

The cuts come as clubs across Europe grapple with a sudden shortage of funds. Wage bills for the season were budgeted on the expectation of income from TV broadcast fees, sponsorships and ticket sales, which are all being scaled back or disappearing.

Germany is leading the way on voluntary cuts.

Gladbach is a surprise title contender and on track for a lucrative Champions League spot next season. If the season isn’t played to the end, it’s not clear how European places will be doled out.

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl says the players approached the club with an offer of voluntary pay cuts, and the coaching staff, directors and executives have joined in.

“I am very proud of the boys. A clear signal: We are standing together for Borussia in good and bad times,” Eberl said on Thursday. He didn’t specify how much of a salary cut they’d agreed to.