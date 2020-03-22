China organises international video conference on fighting coronavirus

Chinese medical experts held a four-hour video conference on prevention and control of coronavirus, participated in by 18 countries from Europe, Central Asia and South Asia regions.

Professor Gao Fu, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and director general of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); Professor Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist of China CDC; Professor Wang Guangfa, director of the Department of Respiratory Medicine, Peking University First Hospital; and representative from Chinese Customs threw light on Chinese experiences in fighting COVID-19. The Chinese experts also answered questions from representatives of every country in detail.

On behalf of Pakistan, National Institute of Health took part in the conference with 15-20 experts in presence. Dr Uzma Bashir, representative from WHO Pakistan Country Office, also joined the meeting.

“China-Eurasia national health sector expert video conference was magnificent. The experts shared their hands-on experience with so many countries. So many of our queries resolved and concepts improved,” NIH Executive Director Major General Aamer Ikram said. “We are extremely grateful to China and in particular to the experts for providing this opportunity under stressing times. We all move together,” he further said.

“The video conference was very informative and educational,” said by Dr Amna, researcher at the NIH.

“We are grateful to China for holding a useful video conference at a critical time,” spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

China has held two international video conferences with European countries and African countries respectively. The conference with countries in the Europe, Central Asia and South Asia regions is the third one. According to the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, China will keep sharing and updating information, experiences and best practices with Pakistan vis-à-vis fighting COVID-19.

China has also provided three consignments of coronavirus testing PCR kits for over 30,000 people. It will also keep donating medical facilities such as masks, protective equipment and ventilators to Pakistan.

A day earlier, 100,000 medical masks were handed over to Pakistan on behalf of the government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China as a token of friendship between the two peoples. Representatives from Chinese community living in Islamabad have also donated medical supplies to Islamabad.

Life is fast getting back to normal in China as number of COVID-19 cases confirmed overseas daily surpass those within the country, with drastic measures that quelled the outbreak domestically – particularly outside Hubei – gradually being relaxed. Across the country, 13 out of 34 provinces in China have cleared their remaining cases, and approximately 69,000 of 81,000 confirmed cases have been discharged.