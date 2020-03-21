Senate chairman, speaker discuss situation arising out of corona outbreak

The Senate Chairman, Sadiq Sanjarani and Speaker, Asad Qaiser in a meeting in Islamabad Saturday discussed situation arising out of the corona outbreak and early formation of the parliamentary committee in that regard. The speaker said that the entire nation should unite and fight the corona pandemic. Referring to the formation of a parliamentary committee comprising the members of the National Assembly and the Senate, he said that the parliamentary committee should be formed at the earliest. He called upon the parliamentary leaders to submit the names so that the committee could start functioning. Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the purpose of setting up a parliamentary committee is to take steps to oversee the measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of virus. He said that the Parliamentary Committee shall give its recommendations to the Government for further improvement.

He said that the corona virus pandemic was a global problem and had brought serious implications for the global economies. He said that Pakistan’s economy was not an exception and had also suffered due to this pandemic. The speaker said that the committee would also look into the economic Challenges posed to Pakistan’s economy and give its recommendations to the government. The Chairman Senate lauded the move of formation of parliamentary committee to fight the Corona virus. He said that the cases of Corona virus had been reported from all over the country thus it was incumbent upon the political leadership to jointly strategise for curbing the spread. He praised the sagacity of the political leadership of the country to stand together for overcoming this global outbreak. He said that with the help of Almighty the entire political leadership would be able to prevent the outbreak of the outbreak.

The Chairman said that the Senate would send the names of the Senators to the Assembly Secretariat very soon. “It is our social responsibility to take precautionary measures,” he said. He said citizens, members of parliament, employees should avoid unnecessary gatherings. Later minister for interior Ijaz Ahmad shah met speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser. Situation in the country with reference to outbreak of corona and role of law enforcement came under discussion.

The speaker said that heavy responsibility of protecting the lives of citizens lied upon the law enforcement in this critical time. He said that people should follow the instructions by the government and act in aid with the law enforcers. The interior minister praised the role of Speaker for forging a unified stand of all the political leadership in time of crisis.

He briefed the speaker about the steps taken by the government. He said that nation was fully prepared to deal with the crisis. He further apprised that everyone was being scanned at the borders and airports and suspects of corona were being quarantined.