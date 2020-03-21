PMA says Coronavirus serious issue, people should stay indoors

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) here Saturday said that the spread of Coronavirus in Pakistan is a serious issue. People will have to play a vital role to stop spreading this calamity in the country. We request people to stay at home, do not go out unnecessarily. Do not gather in the form of crowd. Wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your hands to your eyes, nose and mouth. Adopt all the preventive measures that we have been requesting you.

In a statement, PMA saluted the doctors who are serving the nation in this difficult time. They are on the front line in the war “Pakistan Vs Coronavirus”. Government should immediately provide Personal Protection Equipment to the doctors and paramedics because their lives are at risk. Paramedics are backbone of our Healthcare System. In the Present situation they are examining the patients at the cost of their life, even their families are also at risk. Immediate steps should be taken for the protection of doctors and paramedics. PMA requests all the paramedics and doctors to follow all the preventive measures as per WHO guideline.

From the very first day when Coronavirus erupted in China and the number of death tool then just rose to six, PMA through a press release on 22-01-2020 came out with the suggestion of establishing quarantined facilities in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Although it started late but we believe that government should increase the quarantine facilities in the country and isolation wards should also be established with facilities and equipments particularly ventilators. The quarantine facilities should also be well equipped and should be maintained as worth for keeping human beings. Healthy diet should be provided to all the patients.

PMA suggests the government to form a uniform policy, with the consultation of all the stakeholders, for fight against coronavirus in the country.

This is high time for the people to adopt hygiene principles and become more disciplined. Keep yourself your home and your surroundings clean.