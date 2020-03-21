Salaries of ministers, advisers deducted for treatment of patients

Sindh government has made a cut in salaries of its ministers, advisers, assistants and government employees in order to spend the funds for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Following the sharp rise in COVID-19 pandemic cases across Sindh, the provincial government has deducted an overall amount of over Rs1.78 billion from the salaries of government employees and its ministers.

The officers from Grade-1 to Grade 22 are also included in the salaries’ deduction. According to the provincial government, the funds will be utilised to treat coronavirus patients.

It emerged earlier in the day that Sindh has a total of 51 locally transmitted cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19)’

Chief Minister made the statement while presiding over a 23rd meeting of the provincial task force on the coronavirus.

Over the course of the meeting, he was informed that results of as many as 402 samples of the second batch of pilgrims who arrived in Sukkur from Taftan are yet to come out.

The chief minister said the number of local transmission cases has reached 51, which he said is a cause for concern.

He urged the people to stay indoors over the coming three days to not only guard themselves against the disease but also their loved ones.