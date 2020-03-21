The defining global health crisis of the time

The best way to deal with coronavirus is keeping away from crowds and washing hands with water and soap. Raising awareness is a vital help. No handshake, no touching eyes, nose and face. It means social and physical distancing to prevent disease from spreading. No panic as only a small percentage of population is affected, a large majority of which is cured. We need a collective effort by the people and the government to tackle the issue according to the rule of the situation. Collective effort means much more than the resources available as well as the potential in view. Tomorrow is hope, belief, destiny and desire, all as a wonderful package. One tends to agree with the opinion that failure comes only when we forget our ideals, objectives and principles. Polices are many, principles are few. Policies will change, principles never do. Leadership must understand where it stands and differentiate between success and failure.

The fight against coronavirus is a collective responsibility. The international community is urged to create an enabling environment and a culture of mutual cooperation and support to save humanity from the deadly impact of coronavirus. World leaders must be vocal and loud in saying “no” to COVID-19 sanctions. Human rights champions should speak for the Kashmiris on this 228th day of lockdown in India-held Kashmir. Sanity must prevail. India must protect the suppressed Kashmiris from the coronavirus threat. It is a humanitarian issue. It is time to stop blame game on the deadly virus, a life threat to the whole world.

WHO has described the coronavirus pandemic as “defining global health crisis of the time

The government needs to devise awareness campaigns urging people to practice all necessary health tips advised and offered by medical professionals. Also, it is important to not engage in mass hysteria. The virus is expected to last until spring 2021. Such a spread requires consistent effort on part of the people and the government. A country that cannot afford to shut down completely can at least make an effort to provide relief to the population in any manner possible. In this testing time the government needs to rely on all political actors willing to be of service to the people through deliberate, organized approach and strategy to manage the situation effectively with public support and cooperation. There is need to focus on real issues with limited resources available.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has described the coronavirus pandemic as “defining global health crisis of the time”, and urged countries to test all suspected cases of COVID-19. According to statistics released by the WHO, the virus has infected more than 200,000 people and killed nearly 8,000 globally. Meanwhile Italy reported more than 600 new coronavirus deaths in the country over the last 24 hours taking its total death toll to 4.032 on Mach 21.

The deadly coronavirus has now hit all 50 states in the United States of America and there have so far been 108 deaths in the US, from this disease and more than 6,300 confirmed cases nationwide.

The EU has banned travelers from outside the bloc for 30 days in an unprecedented move to seal its borders amid the coronavirus crisis.

The death toll in Iran from the new coronavirus has reach 988 out of total 16,169 infections, one of the worst national outbreaks outside China. In a bid to fight coronavirus, Iran has also temporarily freed 85,000 prisoners, including political prisoners, in an attempt to reduce pressure on its prisons system.

Saudi Arabia announced that mosques would no longer be opened for customary five daily prayers or Friday congregations, following the death of at least 171 coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, Iran’s state media reported that a 103-year-old woman has recovered after being infected with coronavirus despite overwhelming evidence the elderly are most at risk from the disease. Earlier, a 91-year-old man from the city of Kerman was also recovered completely.

After China visit, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi went into self-quarantine. He said Pakistan will have to maintain a balance to deal with the coronavirus as complete lockdown creates many problems. “China has dealt with the problem through a targeted approach,” the foreign minister maintained. Her said China will provide Pakistan with testing kits, protective gears, and portable ventilators as the country has addressed the current crisis. “China has decided it will provide Pakistan with a cash grant to set-up a state-of-the-art isolation centre to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country,” Foreign Minister Qureshi said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed the other day first two deaths from coronavirus in the country. Zafar Mirza claimed that the federal government, provinces and all stakeholders were working on war footing for safety and well-being of the people of Pakistan.

The writer is the former director of National Institute of Administration (NIPA), Government of Pakistan