Famous journalist selling corona crisis for personal gains, falsely reports death

While Pakistan struggles to contain the growing coronavirus outbreak, media is publishing contradicting messages as citizens struggle to separate fake news from the facts.

One of the Pakistan’s leading news websites continue to profit from publishing fake news amid virus outbreak.

The young doctor Usama who was screening coronavirus patients at entry point of #GilgitBaltistan reportedly passed away, he was admitted in hospital during his duty when health condition started deteriorating yesterday, the cause of death yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/kD3bamrRcT — Jamil Nagri (@jamilnagri) March 21, 2020

A recent example is when journalist Jamil Nagri found himself in the midst of a firestorm when he was caught publishing a blatantly false tweet regarding a young doctor’s death who was serving in Gilgit Baltistan.

He was performing his duties on screening of corona in Gilgit without the availability of a protective gear.

As per the recent reports, Doctor Usama, who had been screening corona patients in Gilgit Baltistan, is on ventilator and fighting courageously for his life.

Next month he is supposed to go to England for specialized training. He is in a critical condition. There are hundreds of doctors in Pakistan who are bound to perform their duties without the protective gear.

It is doubted that the revenue matters to these journalists as much as the sentiments of the doctor’s family.

With cases of COVID-19 on the rise in Pakistan, there are people keeping public informed and winning plaudits for their calm communication in the face of scare-mongering and fake news.

Some are government officials or the public faces of state bodies involved in the fight against coronavirus who use their influence, particularly via social media, to keep the public up-to-date.

Likewise, PPP leader Sharmila Farooqi denied the reports and claimed that he is alive.

On many occasions, throughout the world, social media information has turned out to be fake, because unknown people, having no other platform to do their catharsis, take on to the networking websites like Face book, Twitter and YouTube etc. to air their frustration, vent their anger, promote or defame political entities/state institutions, eminent personalities and craftily present their wishful thinking as a hard news–deceiving even the best of journalists and news organizations in the business.