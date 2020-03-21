Civilian dealing at military hospitals comes to a halt

According to the reports circulating on social media, the administration of a military hospital has announced that it will not be dealing with civilian patients and advised them to go to public hospitals instead.

Pictures of notice boards displaying the orders of administration of Pak Emirate military hospital in Rawalpindi are circulating in Pakistani cyberspace, showing that civilian patients are barred from reaching out to the military hospital. No reasons behind this order are mentioned in the notice.

Another news airing on social media from unknown sources suggests that the gates of Combined Military Hospitals (CMH) in Lahore, Karachi, Sialkot, Quetta and Peshawar have been closed for civilians. However, both these news are unconfirmed and no official notices from the hospital administration have yet been provided to support the claim.

It is worthwhile to note that Pakistan army has come to the aid of civil administration to combat the threat of coronavirus as the Command and Control Centre announced the launch of a live national dashboard that will henceforth provide confirmed and authentic data and updates on the status of coronavirus in Pakistan.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said the armed forces are fully prepared and activated to assist civil institutions to combat coronavirus across the country.

Moreover, the military troops are also assisting civil administration for the construction of quarantine centres besides checking people on entrance spots.

Pakistan army is expected to respond on the matter at earliest before the propaganda ignites another debate. The military should thoroughly refute the claims if these are baseless, in other case, reasons behind this decision must be brought to public’s notice to clear out any misunderstandings.