No more than 3 people allowed to travel in a vehicle

In a latest attempt to contain the spread of Coronavirus, IG Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has announced a ban on four or more people traveling in a vehicle.

The notification, issued to all departments of traffic police clearly states that any vehicle carrying more than 3 passengers is liable to be fined.

“We have to not only play our role individually and collectively with the responsibility to fight against this virus but also implement the government’s steps in this regard,” said IG Sindh who further shared course of action to curb Coronavirus in the province.

He urged the public to avoid gatherings and not crowd the roads or public places unnecessarily. The IG also appealed masses to not step out of their homes unless extremely important.

The Inspector-General Sindh Police also extended gratitude to the public, traders and other organizations who have voluntarily suspended their daily activities to ensure the government’s plans are implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways announced on Friday to reduce operations due to coronavirus pandemic and suspended 34 passengers’ trains for up and down tracks from March 25, ARY News reported.

The suspended passenger trains include Jinnah Express, Sir Syed Express, Mohenjo Daro Express, Bolan Mail, Thal Express, Marvi Express, Moosa Pak, Chenab Express, Faisalabad Express, Simran Sarkar, Faisal Express.

Pakistan Railways’ spokesperson said the trains will be suspended till further orders by the higher authorities.