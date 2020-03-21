WHO reports 234,073 COVID-19 cases across the world

The World Health Organization has said that the number of COVID-19 cases has reached 234,073 with 9,840 fatalities across the globe.

Earlier, WHO reported about 210,000 coronavirus cases worldwide. Some 104,000 out of 234,073 worldwide confirmed cases have been reported in Europe.

Meanwhile, John Hopkins University in the United States, says that the worldwide number of coronavirus cases stands at 271,629, with more than 11,000 fatalities.

Italy on Friday saw the biggest day-to-day rise in deaths with 627 new deaths reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,032, surpassing China. The lockdown will be extended.

WHO and Global Citizen launched #TogetherAtHome, a virtual, no-contact concert series to promote physical distancing and action for global health. Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, kicked it off earlier this week with a performance from his home. More Solidarity Sessions are planned to promote health, show support for people who are staying at home to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, and encourage donations to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in the city of Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, in December 2019. Experts have attributed the outbreak to a novel coronavirus that has since spread across China and abroad with confirmed cases exceeding 234,000 globally.