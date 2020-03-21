Gold prices increase by Rs 900 today

Gold prices in Pakistan climbed more than 2 percent today (Saturday) and reached an all-time high this week.

According to the Jewelers Association of Sindh, the prices of Gold were increased by Rs 900 per tola reaching Rs 76,300per tola in the local market.

The Association said that the price of 10 grams of gold reached Rs Rs 76,300. gold Rate on March 20, had decreased by Rs 2,200 per tola. Jewelers Association said that 24k per tola gold was Rs. 88,100 while the rates of 10 grams of gold were Rs 75,500.

Rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of Pakistan.Gold rates can be different in each city of Pakistan at different times.