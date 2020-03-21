Balochistan govt to temporarily lock-down province for 21 days

The Balochistan government has announced to temporarily lock-down the province for 21 days to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The lock-down will include the major shopping malls, restaurants, and markets for three weeks. The supply of household goods will continue, while intra-province and intercity buses will also remain closed for 21 days.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah also appealed to the people to impose self-quarantine for three days to stop the spread of the disease.

The Balochistan government has also banned inter-provincial and intra-city public transport for a period of 21 days across the province.

Besides closing schools and universities, the authorities imposed Section 144 last week in the province, banning all gatherings of 10 or more people amid fear of spread of the coronavirus due to human contact.

The government has established a quarantine centre on the outskirts of Quetta at Mian Ghundi, where lack of facilities prompted health staff, patients and the area locals to protest