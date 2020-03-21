Scientists explore cheap anti-malaria drug in search for coronavirus treatment

Scientists are exploring whether an inexpensive anti-malaria drug could be an effective treatment for coronavirus.

Chloroquine has been used for decades to prevent people catching malaria, a disease spread by mosquitos. As the race to find a cure to halt the coronavirus pandemic continues, scientific attention has turned to the drug’s anti-viral effects.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump and the US Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr Stephen Hahn announced that chloroquine was one of a number of approaches being tested to tackle Covid-19.

The University of Minnesota revealed on Tuesday that it was launching a clinical trial of whether hydroxychloroquine, a derivative of chloroquine, can prevent people catching coronavirus.

Trial volunteers who have been exposed to someone with known Covid-19, but who are not ill, will be given hydroxychloroquine to test whether it can stop the illness developing or reduce its severity.

According to a laboratory test conducted by the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, chloroquine was found to be “highly effective” in controlling Covid-19 infection.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also included chloroquine as one of the drugs being prioritised under its global Solidarity Trial – an international study bringing together various nations’ efforts to test potential coronavirus treatments.

Other drugs being focused on for testing include remdesivir, in development as an anti-Ebola virus treatment, and lapinovir/rotinovir, an HIV drug.

Dr Andrew Preston, reader in Microbial Pathogenesis at the University of Bath, said: “Chloroquine is better recognised as an anti-malarial drug.