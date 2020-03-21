PAF chief visits martyred wing commander’s house for condolence

Chief of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshall Mujahid Anwar Khan on Friday paid visit to the house of martyred wing commander Noman Akram. The PAF Chief expressed condolence to his family and prayed to Almighty God to raise his destination. Talking at the occasion, Air Chief Marshall said that the sacrifice of martyred wing commander Noman Akram will be remembered for always. Mujahid Anwar Khan also visited Number Nine Multi-Role squadron at PAF base Mushif while he also took part in an operational training mission along with the squadron pilots in F-16 Plane.