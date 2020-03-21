Over 9,000 benefitted from corona telemedicine helpline in 24 hours

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has announced to set up corona telemedicine helpline centre in all public and private medical universities and colleges in the province.

He said that corona telemedicine helpline centre is being established in Muzaffarabad as matter has also been discussed with AJK President Masood Ahmed Khan. No politics in this difficult time of Pakistan as it can be done rest of life, however, it is time to get united against corona. All political and religious, and ulema must play their role in the awareness campaign against corona. He was talking to media after inaugurating the Pakistan’s second telemedicine helpline centre at Services Hospital Lahore on Friday as well as addressing the meetings of vice chancellors and representatives of various medical universities and colleges of Punjab.

On this occasion, Punjab Governor’s Principal Secretary Dr Rashid Mansoor, University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akram, King Edward Medical University (KEMU) VC Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Fetima Jinnah Medical University VC Prof. Dr Amir Zaman, Faisalabad Medical University VC Dr Zaffar Ali, Nashtar Medical University Multan VC Dr Mustafa Kamal and others were also present.

Talking to media Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that 9450 persons, who were doubtful of being affected by coronavirus, contacted Pakistan’s first corona telemedicine helpline centre at University of Health Sciences Lahore during last 24 hours and get their online check-up by the doctors. While out of them only 10 persons were advised to get corona tests, and rest were found with no corona symptoms. He said that if all these people rushed to hospitals along with their family members then they will be more vulnerable to danger of corona spread that is why people are time and again advised to avoid crowded places and stay home and follow safety measures as we jointly have to defeat corona.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that there is one medical university and nine medical colleges in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and I have talked to AJK President Masood Ahmed Khan and we are setting up corona telemedicine helpline centre there. Steps are also being taken up for setting up corona telemedicine helpline centres in all medical universities and colleges of Punjab. Earlier in the meeting held at Governor House Lahore, UHS Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akram gave a briefing to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and other participants. He said that more than 9000 persons contacted corona telemedicine centre through telephone calls and around 200 doctors are available for people’s guidance at telemedicine helpline centre round the clock. More doctors also contacting to serve at telemedicine centre.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, “We are extending the scope of corona telemedicine helpline all over Punjab so as to provide instant advisory and awareness regarding corona hazards.” Maximum awareness and guidance is being ensured to all those contacting telemedicine centre, and together we have to defeat corona pandemic.