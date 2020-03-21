PPP directs workers to become part of awareness campaign on COVID-19

The PPP Punjab chapter has issued a directive on Friday to all the office-bearers and ticket holders of the party to become part of the awareness campaign on fatal coronavirus in the province.

The directive was issued by Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira and General Secretary Ch Manzoor to all the Divisional/District/City/Tehsil/Town/UC PPP Offices, Allied Wings and Ticket Holders of the Central Punjab. The basic purpose of the directive was to urge them to become part of the awareness campaign against Coronavirus (COVID-19).

An alert has already been issued in which all PPP offices were directed to suspend their political activities and gatherings. Today, instructions are also being forwarded through this directive. By the direction of President PPP Central Punjab, Mr. Qamar Zaman Kaira, Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab is going to launch People’s Healthcare Campaign against Corona so all of us are to play our vital role according to our capacity and expertise. First of all safeguard yourself and your families then contribute to secure the society, it said. All the party workers are directed to participate in the Awareness Campaign against Coronavirus and play their positive and responsible role in this crisis. Assist the suspect people for healthcare. Help the poor people in your surroundings in shape of food, sanitizers, masks etc.

It further said that all PPP offices are directed to start massive awareness campaign, learn SOPs of World Health Organisation (WHO) and educate people in your surroundings through pamphlets, social media tools, print media or local channels or cable operators.