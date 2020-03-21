Punjab IG for legal action against professional criminals

Punjab Police Inspector General Shoaib Dastgir said that besides maintaining law and order across province, legal action should be taken against professional criminals.

He further said that DPOs of all districts should personally supervise the incidents of murders and injuries during dacoity. He said that the cases of child and women abuses should be dealt on priority basis along with quick resolution of such cases so that there should be no delay in deliverance of justice to the aggrieved. The IG also emphasized upon taking uninterrupted actions against professional criminals and rascals across the province. Likewise, it has been directed to all RPOs and DPOs to supervise the intelligence based operations and take the criminals behind the bars. He further directed that RPOs should send monthly based report regarding performance of their under control officers especially circle officers of relevant districts.

These views were expressed by him when he was chairing a video link crime meeting, in the meeting progress of actions of Police teams, overall Law and Order situation and preventive steps of Corona were examined.

He further directed that Police Force should play active role and take steps to contain Corona Virus and all RPOs, DPOs should not only brief the force about this virus but also guide and cooperate with citizens against this lethal pandemic. He added that every possible facility should be provided to any Police Officer or Official who bear positive test of Corona Virus. He moreover said that strict compliance of instructions should be ensured in all Police Lines, offices, unit headquarters and Police Stations without fail whereas stern actions should be taken against hoarders and also those individuals who are selling masks and sanitizers on very high profit. He also directed Police Officers and Officials to keep the public aware of precaution measures of this virus. He stressed upon officers and officials that they should also take good care of themselves and follow the instructions regarding this virus so that they may fully perform their professional duties effectively.

IG was apprised and briefed about the heinous crime graph and performance of Police teams by all RPOs and DPOs with respect to their concerned regions and districts upon which IG directed to improve the administrative functions and enhance performance of Police. IG directed that actions against proclaimed offenders, court absconders and anti-social elements should be speeded up and notorious criminals and drug dealers should be arrested in crackdown under the supervision of DPOs. He moreover added that action should be taken without any delay against drug dealers especially around the educational institutions and wherever any police officer or official is found guilty of sheltering drugs dealers will be made a worst example of disgrace for others. He further said that there will be no leniency for those who display and post weapons and aerial firing on social media and such rascals should be arrested as early as possible and DPOs will ensure cancellation of weapons license in this regard.

