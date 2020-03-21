Mehwish urges fans to exercise caution amid coronavirus outbreak

Pakistan’s showbiz celebrities who have quarantined themselves in the face of the coronavirus outbreak are urging people to exercise caution in order to prevent the disease. Mehwish Hayat on Thursday shared a beautiful picture with her fans with a caption that was intended to console the people who are worried by the deadly virus. While asking her fans to “play it safe”, the Punjab Nahi Jaon Ge actress said it is ‘time for some much needed-self reflection and resilience’. “We are all in this together,” she wrote.