Mansha Pasha announces fiancé safe from coronavirus

Mansha Pasha is finally relieved as her husband-to-be Jibran Nasir has tested negative for coronavirus after one of the latter’s friend tested positive for the virus during his recently concluded United States (US) trip. Jibran opted for a self-quarantine soon after he returned from the US five days back and shared it in a post on his Instagram. However, he decided to undergo the coronavirus test two days back after coming to know that one of his friends contracted the virus. A message posted on his Twitter account read: “A friend I met in US tested positive for #Corona yesterday. I’ve no symptoms but was necessary to inform Control Room at [Commissioner Karachi’s] office. Got effective response, team visited me & took samples.” However, bringing a sigh of relief for the couple’s family and their fans, Pasha posted on her Instagram that her would-be husband has tested negative for the virus. Thanks to God his test has come out negative today, she said while expressing her gratitude towards the Corona Virus Response Team for the work they are doing in this difficult time and the Sindh Government for its prompt action. Pasha continued, “Please stay at home. For your mom, your dad, your grandparents. The virus will affect them more severely. Take all the necessary precautions. Wash your hands. Wash your hands.” Jibran Nasir also posted a message confirming he has tested negative for the virus but said that he would continue to practice social distancing as much as possible. “We can’t take life for granted nor endanger those around us,” he said in his Instagram post.