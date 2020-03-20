Telenor Pakistan spreads awareness regarding coronavirus pandemic

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Telenor Pakistan has yet again proved its role in being a socially responsible organization by spreading awareness regarding preventive measures against this pandemic.

Telenor Pakistan being one of the leading telecom operators in the country has always been a frontrunner in providing innovative solutions to its customers. This time around, Telenor has introduced another unique way of communicating with its base of 46+ million customers and reminding them of the actions they need to take to keep themselves safe. Since social distancing is probably the best way to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, Telenor has started promoting this message and is requesting them to stay at home as much as possible for their own and others wellbeing. And the way it is doing this, is simply unique and never heard of before. Telenor has decided to change the name of its network bar that is displayed at the top of mobile screens to “Stay Home” which again reminds people of what they need to do as a preventive measure.

Since, mobile devices is something that the customers will be in touch with for their communication needs, this move would prove to be very smart in spreading the awareness. The discontinuation of the official network name with the network bar signal shows that Telenor is a completely selfless organization that prioritizes the needs of the country and its customers over its commercial objectives.