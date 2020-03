Europeans flood countryside to hunker down against coronavirus

The coronavirus lockdown in much of Europe has pitted rural people against city-dwellers flocking to the countryside to wait out the outbreak sweeping the continent.

“Parigo home, virus!” proclaimed graffiti pictured in the local newspaper in Cap-Ferret, a small town in southeastern France, employing the derogatory epithet for people from the French capital — many of whom have a second home there. The image summed up the sentiment of many in an isolated region little affected by the epidemic so far, but now fearing an explosion of imported cases. Monday night saw Parisians leaving the capital in droves on the eve of a nationwide home confinement announced by President Emmanuel Macron in a bid to halt the virus’s spread. “We knew when the temporary residents arrived because there were so many people in the supermarkets,” said Patrick Rayton, mayor of La Couarde-sur-Mer, a village on the Ile de Re, a bucolic island off France’s western coast.

The bridge connecting the village to the mainland was crammed with cars on Tuesday morning in scenes reminiscent of the summer holidays. The police had to step in at the local supermarket to remind clients of the new health safety rules, which require people to keep a distance of one metre (3.3 feet) from each other, Rayton said. According to the commune president Lionel Quillet, “the new arrivals were making a run on the groceries, there were tensions with the locals.”

“Later, the weather was nice so they went out for bike rides, or were playing watersports” despite the ban on group activities, he said.

‘Pure madness’

Farther up the coast in Brittany, authorities in the region of Morbihan banned all accommodation rentals on four islands, including the popular Belle-Ile.

“The habitation of furnished lodgings that are not primary residences is restricted to the owner, and in their presence, their children and parents,” according to a government decree.

One major fear is overrunning emergency services and hospitals in rural communities that often are already under-serviced.