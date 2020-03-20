Sindh Rangers stands with nation against deadly virus

Sindh rangers have initiated awareness campaign to fight against the deadly virus. The rangers pledged to provide daily essential items to the people of Karachi in the hour of need.

The mobile units of rangers have been deployed at different spots of Karachi to create awareness among the masses.

The rangers have also arranged sanitizers and installed hand washing facilities. The citizens are requested to avail the facilities that are provided by the Sindh rangers. The rangers stand with the nation in the trying hour.

He also called upon the people of Karachi to follow the safety and precautionary guidelines set by the health authorities.