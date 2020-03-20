UET signs MoU to conduct paperless ECAT 2020

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP). Vice Chancellor UET Lahore Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar and Rector VUP Mr. Naeem Tariq accompanied by Controller of Examination VUP Dr. Faisal Tehseen Shah signed the MoU in a ceremony held at Vice Chancellor’s office. As a result of this agreement the combined entry test 2020 will be conducted under the auspices of UET Lahore, which will be computer-based in Punjab. In this regard, VUP will also collaborate to facilitate the students with provision of state-of-the-art computer labs in Entrance Test 2020. Both institutions agreed to exchange relevant technical information and provide support in the field of education. On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar said that the UET has always been working on judicious and economic use of resources in the greater national interest in the country through innovative use of technology. He stated that this collaboration will improve the performance and the quality of student services at UET to achieve the highest levels of professionalism.