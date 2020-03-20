Coronavirus closures force softball players into TFH mode — training from home

Locked out of practice fields because of coronavirus-related restrictions, Olympic softball players this week began turning their homes into training centers and preparing to lean on smartphone apps for virtual coaching.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought most sport to a standstill, with events and competitions around the world postponed or canceled as health authorities urge people to keep apart to limit the spread.

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics, however, have said they are still planning for the Games to start on July 24 and have encouraged athletes to continue preparations.

With at least four of the six countries competing in softball’s return to the Olympics having canceled upcoming practice games, players have been left to train individually for longer than expected.

Closures of parks, gyms and batting cages have increased the challenges they face.

“It’s unfortunate but at least we’re all in the same boat mostly,” said Mexican slugger Tori Vidales.

“We’re all trying to do what we can do to be innovative with our training.”

Team Mexico players said they were watching old games on YouTube to stay mentally sharp, tossing balls against backyard walls and dusting off old exercise equipment in their garages.

No longer able to practice with a nearby team mate, Mexico catcher Sashel Palacios said she had been building up her strength by watching television from the squat position. Canada’s strength and conditioning coach is recommending exercises with everyday furniture.

One player went a step further and shared a video of her jokingly hoisting her dog during a squat exercise this week, head coach Mark Smith said.

United States head coach Ken Eriksen said players had returned to their respective home bases after a curtailed nationwide exhibition tour but that they would be filming themselves on their smartphones to evaluate technique.

Australian players still have gym access, albeit in small groups and with extra cleaning in between, but officials are preparing for players to train at home as the virus spreads.

Worst off may be Italy, where the coronavirus-caused respiratory disease COVID-19 has killed 3,405 people, more than in any other country, and prompted severe travel restrictions.

Some players do not have a space at home to swing or throw a ball, manager Enrico Obletter said. “It is hard to explain how hard it is, we can only hope all this to end soon and we can actually play the Olympics,” he said.