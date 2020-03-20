Isolation ward should not be set up at educational institutes: Save Shikarpur

Save Shikarpur in its meeting on Friday decided to distribute pamphlets amongst the citizens to aware of them in respect of COVID-19 at large scale and deplored the decision of district administration Shikarpur to establish an isolation ward at an educational institute. Zahid Bhanbhro, in its issued statement, has said that Save Shikarpur strongly condemned the decision of establishing isolation ward in Public School Shikarpur and in this regard Save Shikarpur held a meeting with concerned District Health Officer and others and urged upon them to establish isolation ward to another place instead of making isolation ward within the premises of educational place because of parents of the students have serious reservations regarding the establishment of isolation ward and said that in the meeting Save Shikarpur also decided to resist on such kind of decision made by the district administration and also decided to distribute pamphlets amongst the citizen to keep them aware at large scale and in this regard Save Shikarpur has also made a committee comprising at least two dozen volunteers to monitor and aware people of Shikarpur and play their vital role in such sort of circumstance.