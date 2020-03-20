Most disturbing fact about coronavirus

Such is the impact of the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic that already the world is a very different place than just two months ago. Much of Asia, almost all of Europe and increasing parts of North America are in near complete lockdown. Entire cities and countries have been shut down. Ports and airports across the world are also closed and tanker traffic and subsequently much of international commerce is also frozen. And as governments bend over backwards to keep credit markets solvent and dole out stimulus packages, the most disturbing fact about this virus is that the world is no closer to a cure than when it began. And with ten thousand already dead and hundreds of thousands suffering, there is still no way of knowing when this problem will even begin to plateau.

Italy has just taken over China in the number of deaths, which is very disturbing because it does not host even a fraction of the number of China’s population. And even in China the spread has stopped, rather slowed, only because of the extreme nature of the shutdown imposed there. There is concern, therefore, that once emergency protocols are slowly relaxed things might start worsening once again; precisely because there’s still no antidote for the virus. The international response so far has been two-pronged. First governments have done what they can to limit the spread of the disease by enforcing quarantine and different degrees of isolation. Second, they have reduced interest rates and extended relief packages to the more troubled sectors of the economy.

In Pakistan, while the government is taking most of the right steps, it seems people at large as well as official circles are not taking the bit about social distancing and necessary isolation seriously. It is still routine to see large gatherings, even for official functions. It is precisely this kind of behaviour that borders on criminal negligence. As regards the economy, the state bank has slashed rates like much of the world, even though the market clearly expected, and perhaps needed, a deeper cut. And the government has also announced a relief package; something that will provide some much needed liquidity at a time when production, trade, etc, is thinning. Unfortunately that is about all that can be done till somebody, somewhere produces a medicine that will kill the coronavirus once and for all. *