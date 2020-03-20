Keeping focus in Afghanistan

Pakistan would have been the first, after yet another hunt for terrorists in Waziristan, to remind the Americans of the need to wrap up the Afghan war as soon as possible; while there’s still some light at the end of the tunnel. Pakistan, for its part, had all but cleaned up the mess on its side of the border. But so long as the Afghan situation is fluid, there will always be enough movement across the Durand Line to keep the pot boiling here. Nobody should forget that of all the parties, the Taliban have the least to lose in case the peace negotiations unravel. They have been the ones winning on the ground for more than a decade, after all, and going back to fighting wouldn’t frustrate them nearly as much as the Afghan government or its American patrons.

The delay in taking the process forward is difficult to understand. However wrong it was to keep President Ghani and his entire administration out of the peace talks, Kabul has finally come round to accepting the terms. Even the matter of prisoner release, which Ghani first just refused to honour, was later resolved and the president agreed to it. Why, then, did the process suddenly hit a brick wall? Now the Americans, who need the war to end urgently as well given President Trump’s re-election compulsions at home, are looking yet weaker and making public appeals to advance the peace process.

One big problem, no doubt, is the split in Kabul itself. The Taliban, at least, would have been amused as both Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah had themselves sworn in as president of Afghanistan in two different halls of the same building just a few days ago. After the last election and a similar, though less potent, standoff the Obama administration was able to force Abdullah to play second fiddle to Ghani. But now such an arrangement seems out of the question. To make matters even more interesting, or complex, the Americans have already begun their withdrawal on the lines of the agreement with the Taliban. And should they continue leaving, and the Afghans still unable to meet each other’s conditions, who’s to lose the most if the Taliban end up with an even freer hand on the ground? It is time for the senior members of the Afghan government to decide which way they will really posture. And the Americans too, distracted though they are by the coronavirus, need to focus better on Afghanistan. *