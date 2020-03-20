The Social Democratic Party — A ray of dawn in the political darkness — II

The SDP is passing through the organizational process which is being overseen by the interim Chief Coordinator, Mr. Ali Mardan Rahoojo with the help of an interim 15-member Central Executive Council and a Core Committee of senior founding members appointed by the first ever convention of the party on 15 February 2020. The convention also approved the appointment of District Coordinators and tasked them to organize the party from their respective districts down to the tehsil and union council whilst a 7-member Drafting Committee headed by the author has almost finished drafting the Constitution and the Manifesto of the party identifying the problems and outlining actions for the implementation of the party’s 5-point programme.

The SDP shall be a unique party standing distinctive apart from other mainstream political parties in multiple ways. As a matter of policy, we, as already elaborated, shall restrict the membership of the party to the educated middle class discouraging the intrusion of so called politicians who have been in the perpetual habit of changing political parties to remain in limelight. There is treasure trove of political activists, left wingers and nationalists disillusioned with the mainstream political parties and nationalist groups, and young graduates having suffered immensely from the existing kleptocratic political system and want to strive for positive change to good governance. The party shall embrace them and keep them in the frontline to advance its programme.

The SDP has introduced the concept of collective leadership in practical terms which is unique in the context of the existing political parties in the country. These parties are hostage to one dynasty. Their leadership has descended from one generation to the second and third like a dynastic heritage. The Constitution of the SDP restricts the party leadership at all tiers to two consecutive terms of 8 years – each being of four years. The office bearers shall be elected from the local tier to the federal level. The party leaders shall be the first among the equals and, as bounded by the constitution, shall take all the important decisions impacting the organization, unity and the political standing of the party in meaningful consultation with their respective Executive Councils at all tiers. In important party matters, they shall need the approval of their Executive Councils by the two-third majority. There shall be no room for them to take arbitrary and autocratic decisions.

The Constitution of the party also provides for the impeachment of the sitting Party President by a broad-based Supreme Council (SC) (comprising Central Executive Council, Presidents, Senior Vice Presidents and Secretaries General of provinces, and Presidents and Secretaries General of Districts) by two-third majority for serious breach of the Constitution of the party or for serious aberration in the discharge of his/her duties or putting the party interests in jeopardy by his incompetence, arbitrary decisions or by misconduct including financial impropriety or for any offence punishable under the laws of the country. The Constitution also provides for an elaborate procedure for the accountability of the party leaders from the province to the Union Council level.

As a policy, the party has introduced and is nurturing the unique culture of frank and candid discussions in its meetings, sessions and video conferences. They Central Executive Council (CEC) members fully participate in such sessions expressing their views candidly without fear of rebuke from party leaders or senior members. The District Coordinators are linked with the CEC members, the Core Committee and the Chief Coordinator in two Messenger Groups and continuously enrich the discussions with their views and updates. This political culture, though new and unique in our political field, is promoting the concept of collective strive and instilling in the rank and file a sense of ideological ownership of the party. It is wonderful to see the young people offer their time and expertise in information technology and spend from their meager incomes for printing of the basic documents of the party.

The party leaders have decided to take the maximum number of the talented young men and women into the party fold, and groom them for future leadership role at the various organizational tiers of the party. The party shall strictly follow the gender equality without adopting the traditional practice of other political parties to form a separate organizational wing of women. As provided in the Constitution, the party leaders shall be responsible to ensure that universally recognized ethical and legal practices are followed at the federal, provincial and local organizational tiers. The party leaders from the party president down to the provincial presidents and district and tehsil presidents shall act as the Ombudsmen of the party to ensure that the elected party officials and office bearers, executive council members in their jurisdictions are free from personal and organizational conflict of interest and discrimination on the basis of cast, colour and creed. This code of conduct shall equally apply to the officials elected to the legislative assemblies from the party platform.

The party leadership is conscious of the sorrowful fact that the hopes and aspirations of the people of Sindh have been shattered and their trust breached over and again by politicians. It will be hard to persuade them to place their trust in the relatively new Social Democratic Party. Long, persistent, constant and sustained public campaigns are needed to restore their trust in a new political party and new leadership. The urge for change is there; the disillusionment with the existing political leadership is complete; the hollowness of the hymns to martyrs has long dawned on the people; they look for an alternative use of their vote; they acutely feel the necessity of good governance. The iron is hot and it is the time to strike – and strike with a heavy hammer. Now it depends on the SDP leadership how they marshal their meager resources and organizational, rallying, motivating and convincing skills to translate this urge, disillusionment and frustration of the people into a surging electoral support.

(To be concluded)

The author was a member of the Foreign Service of Pakistan and he has authored two books