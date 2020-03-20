US announces $1m fund to Pakistan to combat COVID-19

The United States on Friday announced that it will provide Pakistan $1 million under the USAID programme to help improve monitoring and rapid response against the novel coronavirus.

The coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan has so far infected more than 460 people and taken lives of 3 people and the number keeps rising on a daily basis.

The government is taking action such as banning public gatherings and closing down eating establishments to try and limit people sitting down together and staying at home.

n a tweet, she said that U.S. and Pakistan both are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges. “The U.S. government is responding to #COVID-19 in #Pakistan with initial $1 million in USAID Pakistan funding to bolster monitoring & rapid response,” said the US official.