Sixteen new coronavirus cases emerge in Punjab

LAHORE: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 230 in Pakistan, after Punjab reported 16 new cases in the province on Tuesday.

“On the basis of test reports, of suspected patients, I can confirm that the number of confirmed #coronavirus patients is now 26.

“We are testing all the suspected patients and 736 Zaireen quarantined in DG Khan. 1,276 Zaireen coming from Taftan will also be quarantined,” wrote Chief Minister Buzdar on Twitter.