Govt and semi-govt institutions closed due to coronavirus

In a major step to counter the coronavirus crisis, all government and semi-government offices, except those linked to essential services, will remain shut for next 2 weeks. This was announced by Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan.

She took to twitter to disclose the major decision takes place in Islamabad, she told that all the institutions involving direct public dealing including Nadra, Passport and Immigration, One Window operation of CDA will remain close for 2 weeks from now.

Though in order to provide convenience to the public it is decided that all the restaurants and food selling outlets will remain open on which any one can take the food it must be noted that only take away is allowed no sitting in restaurants will be allowed.

She also said that the next two weeks are critical to prevent the spread of this deadly virus and advised that every person must play the role of responsible citizen in order to help the state win the battle against this disease.