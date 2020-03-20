YouTube is following Netflix by reducing streaming quality due to coronavirus

YouTube, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.O) said it would reduce its streaming quality in the European Union on Friday to avoid internet gridlock as thousands of Europeans, limited by the coronavirus outbreak, move from home to work.

“We are in ongoing conversations with the regulators, governments and network operators all over Europe, and are making a commitment to temporarily default all traffic in the UK and the EU to standard definition,” the Google-owned video streaming service said in a statement.

The service noted that it had seen “only a few usage peaks,” but is reducing the default quality in the EU for 30 days. Video quality can still be manually adjusted.

Moreover, Netflix agreed to reduce streaming bit rates across Europe for 30 days later Thursday, according to the reports. “We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25 percent while also ensuring a good quality service for our members,” Breton reportedly said in response.

“I welcome the very prompt action that Netflix has taken to preserve the smooth functioning of the internet during the COVID19 crisis while maintaining a good experience for users,” Breton said. “Hastings has demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility and solidarity.”

Across the Atlantic, US carriers have suspended internet data caps to help people communicate during the outbreak.