Iran slams Saudi Arabia and its allies for blocking NAM statement on US sanctions

Tehran says it is ‘regrettable’ that some ‘Arab and Islamic governments’ have gone against Iran in time of dire need.

Iran criticized Saudi Arabia and several of its allies for preventing the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) from issuing a statement condemning US sanctions against Tehran.

Iran has blamed US sanctions for hampering its ability to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected 18,407 Iranians and claimed 1,284 lives.

In an effort to contain the disease, the Islamic Republic made a request to Azerbaijan, the rotating head of the NAM, to issue a statement on behalf of the 120 countries it represents condemning unilateral US sanctions.

“The NAM was requested to demand that the United States terminate its illegal and unilateral sanctions against Iran in a bid to fight the coronavirus as a global scourge,” Abbas Mousavi said.

“Some members of the movement, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Morocco, the regime of [former president Abd-Rabbh Mansour] Hadi in Yemen… formally opposed the issuance of that statement and broke the NAM’s consensus.

“It is regrettable that some Arab and Islamic governments, most of whom are our neighbors, have taken such a measure against the Iranian people at such a critical situation.”

The new coronavirus is killing one person every 10 minutes in Iran, the health ministry spokesman has tweeted, as the death toll in the Middle East’s worst-affected country climbed to 1284.

The virus has also dampened Iran’s celebrations for the Nowruz New Year that begins on Friday.

Authorities have urged people to stay home and avoid travelling during the holiday period to help contain the spread.