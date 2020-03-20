Prince Harry urged to return to royal duties – even if Meghan and Archie are LEFT BEHIND

Prince Harry has been advised to step up his efforts to look after the elderly relatives he left behind in the UK after his grandmother the Queen was forced to self-isolate in Windsor Castle amid coronavirus fears.

The Queen’s statement said: “As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.

“We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry even after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family are still very much looking to maintain their ties.

While their son Archie stayed back in Canada as they visited the UK, a source revealed to HollywoodLife that the two will be making a trip once again as soon as the global pandemic recedes, so Archie could meet his great grandmother.

During her chat with her close friend, Meghan is believed to have said she didn’t mean to keep apart her son from the rest of the Royal Family.

The couple that recently stepped down from their royal duties is currently staying in a mansion situated in Vancouver Island in Canada.