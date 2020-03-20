Fake accounts case: AC to announce reserved verdict of Talpur’s plea today

Accountability court will announce the reserved verdict of the petition filed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur in fake bank accounts case today.

AC Judge Azam Khan will conduct the hearing of the case. The lawyer of Faryal Talpur, Farooq H. Naek would present the case.

Faryal Taipur had filed a petition last year in which she has requested the court to grant her a bail and Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail her in fake bank accounts case over surety bond worth Rs10 million.

Earlier, AC Judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing of the case where the lawyer of Faryal Talpur, Farooq H. Naek stated that freezing bank accounts before the approval of interrogation is against the law. To which the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor assured that the accounts were seized as per designated laws.

Farooq H Naik, counsel for Faryal Talpur requested the court we are not from Zardari group and we are praying for defreezing personal bank accounts of Faryal Talpur.

He said Faryal Talpur is facing difficulties in paying children fee being the accounts freezed. NAB should do injustice to such an extent. Please read the decisions of Islamabad High Court. NAB should tell which amount had come in the bank accounts of Faryal Talpur.

Both Zardari and Talpur were arrested by the accountability watchdog last year on charges of laundering billions of rupees through fictitious accounts.