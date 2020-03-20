Karachi reports first death due to COVID 19

Karachi has reported the first death from the deadly coronavirus (COVID 19) on Friday.

Dr. Azra Pechuho Minister of Health Sindh has confirmed a 77-year-old patient has died in Karachi due to COVID 19. She also said the patient was a cancer survivor and had diabetes and hypertension.

With a very heavy heart we’re confirming the first death of #COVID19 in #Sindh. The 77 year old patient was a resident of Karachi & had a history of carcinoma, diabetes and hypertension with no travel and contact history. #SindhHealth #CoronaVirusPakistan pic.twitter.com/NZbOQoncv3 — Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) March 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported new cases of the novel coronavirus today, pushing the total number of COVID-19 patients to 462 in Pakistan.

There are 245 confirmed cases in Sindh, Balochistan 81, Punjab 80, K-P 27, Gilgit-Baltistan 21, Islamabad five and Azad Jammu and Kashmir one.

The Sindh Health Department revised its tally citing a tabulation error. The number of coronavirus cases in the province now stands at 238.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar confirmed one new case from Rawalpindi, pushing the province’s tally to 80.

Notably, the United States announced it will provide Pakistan $1 million under the USAID programme to help improve monitoring and rapid response against the novel coronavirus.