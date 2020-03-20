Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, March 20, 2020


Karachi reports first death due to COVID 19

Web Desk

Karachi has reported the first death from the deadly coronavirus (COVID 19) on Friday.

Image result for Karachi reports first death due to COVID 19

Dr. Azra Pechuho Minister of Health Sindh has confirmed a 77-year-old patient has died in Karachi due to COVID 19.  She also said the patient was a cancer survivor and had diabetes and hypertension.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported new cases of the novel coronavirus today, pushing the total number of COVID-19 patients to 462 in Pakistan.

There are 245 confirmed cases in Sindh, Balochistan 81, Punjab 80, K-P 27, Gilgit-Baltistan 21, Islamabad five and Azad Jammu and Kashmir one.

The Sindh Health Department revised its tally citing a tabulation error. The number of coronavirus cases in the province now stands at 238.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar confirmed one new case from Rawalpindi, pushing the province’s tally to 80.

Notably, the United States announced it will provide Pakistan $1 million under the USAID programme to help improve monitoring and rapid response against the novel coronavirus.

Submit a Comment