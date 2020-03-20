IHC orders to release prisoners involved in minor crimes

In the wake of the rising threat of the coronavirus, Islamabad High Court on Friday ordered the release of prisoners with minor crimes.

According to details, during the hearing of a case pertaining to the release of the prisoners from Adyala Jail Chief Justice IHC said “The jails of the country are already overfilled. God forbid, what will happen if coronavirus spreads among the prisoners?”

Justice Athar Minullah said there are numerous cases when the suspects are gratuitously apprehended, added “The court finds various examples where the suspects should not send to the jail in the first stage.”

He also remarked that Iranian courts ordered to release the prisoners, and therefore, they were passing the same orders to save others from this pandemic.

The CJ said that all the prisoners with petty crimes or imprisonment with less than seven years may come out on bails by depositing their surety bonds. He also said that the government would pay the surety bonds if the prisoners failed to do so.

The IHC directed the deputy commissioner to appoint an officer to oversee the matters pertaining to surety bonds of the detainees. It furthered ordered the government to submit surety bonds on behalf of those prisoners who cannot afford them.

The deputy commissioner told the court that the authorities will figure out that which prisoners can be released in the light of the IHC order and a compliance report will be submitted in the court on Saturday.