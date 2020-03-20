‘Wonderchicken’ fossil from the age of dinosaurs reveals origin of modern birds

The oldest fossil of a modern bird yet found, dating from the age of dinosaurs, has been identified by an international team of palaeontologists.

The spectacular fossil, affectionately nicknamed the ‘Wonderchicken’, includes a nearly complete skull, hidden inside nondescript pieces of rock, and dates from less than one million years before the asteroid impact which eliminated all large dinosaurs.

A study describes the discovery of a collection of bones found embedded in rocks within the Maastricht formation, a fossil site located in Belgium. Paleontologists saw leg bone fragments sticking out of a rock face at the site and ran their find through a high-resolution X-ray scanner. Just below the surface, the scans revealed a fantastically-preserved skull.

“Until we CT scanned some rocks with poorly preserve bird limb bones poking out, we had no idea how spectacular this new fossil was,” says Daniel Field, a paleobiologist at the University of Cambridge and first author on the new study.

“This was the shock of our scientific careers, and when we realized that the fossil showed some similar features to living chicken-like birds, the name Wonderchicken was born.”

The fossil doesn’t look like much on first glance, with only a few small leg bone fragments poking out from a piece of rock the size of a deck of cards. Even those small bones attracted the researchers’ interest, since bird fossils from this point in Earth’s history are so rare.

Using high-resolution X-ray CT scans, the researchers peered through the rock to see what was lying beneath the surface. What they saw, just one millimetre beneath the rock, a nearly complete 66.7-million-year-old bird skull.

“This fossil tells us that early on, at least some modern birds were fairly small-bodied, ground-dwelling birds that lived near the seashore,” said Field. “Asteriornis now gives us a search image for future fossil discoveries — hopefully it ushers in a new era of fossil finds that help clarify how, when and where modern birds first evolved.”