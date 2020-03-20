Daily Times

US, China announces fund to Pakistan to combat coronavirus

On Friday, the United States announced to help Pakistan by providing $1 million under the USAID programme to fight against novel coronavirus.

US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells made the announcement on Twitter said, “The U.S.-Pakistan government partnership is helping fight #COVID19. The U.S. government is responding to #COVID-19 in #Pakistan with initial $1 million in USAID Pakistan funding to bolster monitoring & rapid response.

Moreover, Economic Affairs Minister Hammad Azhar announced on Thursday that China has provided aid worth $4 million to Pakistan.

In a post on Twitter, Azhar expressed gratitude to China and said that the ally had provided “grant assistance of USD 4 million along with 300,000 medical face masks, 10 ventilators, and other equipment”.

