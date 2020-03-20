US, China announces fund to Pakistan to combat coronavirus

On Friday, the United States announced to help Pakistan by providing $1 million under the USAID programme to fight against novel coronavirus.

The U.S.-Pakistan government partnership is helping fight #COVID19. The U.S. government is responding to #COVID-19 in #Pakistan with initial $1 million in @USAID_Pakistan funding to bolster monitoring & rapid response. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) March 19, 2020

And the U.S. and #Pakistan are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges. There are 100+ recent Pakistani graduates of @CDCgov‘s epidemiology lab training on the ground investigating #COVID19 cases in #GilgitBaltistan & #Punjab right now. AGW #Partners4Prosperity — State_SCA (@State_SCA) March 19, 2020

US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells made the announcement on Twitter said, “The U.S.-Pakistan government partnership is helping fight #COVID19. The U.S. government is responding to #COVID-19 in #Pakistan with initial $1 million in USAID Pakistan funding to bolster monitoring & rapid response.

Moreover, Economic Affairs Minister Hammad Azhar announced on Thursday that China has provided aid worth $4 million to Pakistan.

In a post on Twitter, Azhar expressed gratitude to China and said that the ally had provided “grant assistance of USD 4 million along with 300,000 medical face masks, 10 ventilators, and other equipment”.