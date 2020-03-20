PM directs authorities to open Pak-Afghan border

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan would continue to support Kabul during the global coronavirus pandemic and ordered authorities to open the Chaman-Spinboldak border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to District Administration Khyber, necessary arrangements for this purpose have almost been completed.

Prime Minister said in a tweet, “Despite the global pandemic of COVID-19, we remain committed to supporting our Afghan brothers and sisters. I have given instructions to open the Chaman-Spinboldak border and let trucks crossover into Afghanistan. In this time of crisis, we remain steadfast with Afghanistan.”