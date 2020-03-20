New coronavirus cases in Pakistan, nationwide tally goes to 456

According to the report, Sindh confirmed 245 cases, Punjab 78, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 23, Balochistan 81, Islamabad Capital Territory 7, Gilgitbaltistan 21 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir confirmed 1 case, taking the national tally up to 451 and 2 deaths. In Balochistan, total cases shot to 81, while the GB tally stood at 21.A day prior, Pakistan had reported its first two deaths from the virus, both in Khyber Pakhthunkwa. The first victim was a 50-year-old from Mardan who had recently returned from Umrah. “The patient had developed fever, cough and breathing difficulty and tested +ve for corona virus. Contacts are being screened,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra had said.The second was a resident of Hangu. Earlier, the government of Gilgit-Baltistan retracted its statement regarding a patient dying in the region from the coronavirus, saying the provincial spokesperson had not confirmed the news before breaking it.