Why educated women are out of the mainstream workforce in Pakistan

Data provided by the world bank collection of development indicators, unemployment in Pakistani female is 5.077%. Unemployment indicates the share of the labor force that is without work but feasible for employment. In the deteriorated economic condition of Pakistan, the above ratio of unemployed women is critically alarming. Because when GDP spent by the state to educate women doesn’t become the segment of the mainstream workforce, it checks the economy of the country intensely. So there is dire need to address the thwarting issues hindering economic participation of women and sudden steps that the state should take to elevate women’s workforce engagement. Article 38 of the constitution of Pakistan guarantees citizens the right to pursue economic opportunities irrespective of any concept of disparity. Adverse job situations and domestic restriction are the major factors that women face commonly. Adverse job environment includes hostile and antagonistic conditions hindering the participation of women to the country’s development as well as their right to employ is also violated.

Women face different kinds of harassment in the workplace. Although, harassment of women at the workplace Act 2010 declares the harassment as a criminal offense. But in the teeth of this act, women are still at a pinch with a multitude of problems. Firstly, in the institutions, women aren’t properly educated about the ins and outs of their right of defense. In the consequence of it, most of the cases go unreported. Secondly, women, instead of raising their voice, prefer to quit their job quietly, that causes the crescendo of this crime. Thirdly, women hardly dare to break the ice because bringing such a problem to light itself causes the antipathy of women; they are blamed for violating the social norms and the forlorn lady is forced to forsake job silently. In most cases, a woman can’t give up her job because of the under cloud economical condition of her home. Fourthly, in our society, laws are too lackadaisical to put screws to the criminal of harassment shortly. Some weeks ago, the case of Gomal University’s Islamic department head Maulana Salahuddin popped up on media. Who had been harassing female students after threatening them to change their examination marks or to fail them? Despite lodging many complaints against him, the administration fell flat by turning deaf ear to these students, until a media team caught the criminal red-handed harassing female students and administration dismissed him. To diminish such odious incidents entirely, the government must take effective alacrity.

Domestic restriction is another noticeable reason hampering women from doing their jobs, Although, with broadening awareness, parents are becoming ambitious to educate their daughters and want them to represent their parents just like sons. But, unfortunately, after matrimony, the girls have to depend on the mindset of her husband and the environment of her in-laws. In many cases, the said factors turn into the proprietor of the fate of the girls’ career. A girl who fantasized about her career from early childhood, burnt midnight oil to accomplish her dream, spent a substantial portion of parents’ income for education, stayed away from family for higher education, completed her university with distinction; has suddenly made dependent upon others to continue even her own career. Seeing her dreams ending in smoke, she undergoes severe psychological, mental and emotional problems. Although, the government can’t percolate in such demeanor directly. But deliberate stipulation is needed to preserve women’s right to utilize their capabilities to grease the wheels of a country’s economy more effectively. The government should contour the law giving age relaxation to the women, so they may join the public sector after raising their children to the school age. On public fora and social discussion, there is a need to raise awareness about amalgamate behaviorism in domestic problems. So, domestic and economical issues can be catered nicely.

The writer can be reached @SaraMananPAK