The twin crones of coronavirus

Roads are sparsely traffic commuted; cities’ noise is a little more pacified; shopping malls are variably deserted and everyone is masked facing an invisibly super massive sight of fear. It is coronavirus in our neighborhood which is spreading havoc with the loads of intense despair as no vaccine to kill the devil has yet been invented. However, nothing in the complex plot of life has one dimension and so does coronavirus. Where it has attacked human life and stalled the global economy, it has also caricatured some novel ideals, infused some wild thoughts and imprinted some concrete moral lessons based on observations. The trauma of the deadly virus continues with a legacy that shall smolder till long. The two sets of interesting assumptions which the times of COVID-19 have dawned upon us are What if the world had no politicians and economists and Are we all not the Children of Adam and Eve?

What good have the politicians and economists done so far for life on planet earth? It seems all the human suffering, strife and anti-human matter are the antibodies injected into the body of life by us ourselves as the biological-chemistry of life do not offer any such evolutional traces of such ingredients. All the anti-life-matter is the creation of our own grand wisdom and yet we take pride at such miniature evil intellect. All the chaos, poverty, hunger, war, death and destruction are now only identified as the arts and crafts of the witty politicians and shrewd economists. They structure their hegemonic objectives, cloaked as national objectives, in the global battle arena of comity of nations and unleash their designs of annihilation to cause uninterrupted life-ending chain reactions. They watch us and relish the joys and agonies like did the Greek Gods to their gladiators who remained faithful in rising and falling for them without any preconceived human rhyme or reason. Each of us is a stooge for a particular purpose in a particular time at a particular place and used like pawns, these Kings and Queens of death and pain thrive and survive. We are only the carriers. Coronavirus with its ugly looks has given this prismatic exposition that life is one grand puppet show on planet earth pulled by the sturdy hands of politicians and economists. They are the crisis creators and they offer the anti-life-matter so amply and so lavishly. Coronavirus assumes that a world without politicians and economists would be a mythological abode of happiness and serenity, one that we can only wish for!

It is the time of COVID-19 and it is the time of pure human love that is sprawling up all around us

Second wild assumption sprouting off coronavirus is the human divisiveness and classification not by bio-chemical means of creation and evolution but by manual means of religion, and nationalism the two fakes for which millions of us have died and similar number have turned psychopaths and a large number have equally turned into beings unworthy of being humans.

What is the color of earth? It is life. A death from coronavirus happening in one eastern corner of the world is felt with mourning and feared with jolt of death in the western most extreme of planet earth. What is this feeling of apathy that is so convincing, so powerful and so connecting? Who cares to know who the victim was with what belief system, yet the collective common mourning is so strong and the loss is so heartily felt. It is the time of COVID-19 and it is the time of pure human love that is sprawling up all around us. Coronavirus has taught us the forgotten lesson that we all are the children of Adam and Eve and religion and nationalism were the post Adam and Eve creatures.

Coronavirus is here and it is here to go away just like other more fatal pandemics did, it has, however, exposed the reality-perception deception. Coronavirus will never win us; it will never break us; and it will never deter us. It has brought us closer to comprehending life more than ever before. It has set in clarity that the cause and effect of human life on earth is the love of human beings. The filth of politics has divided us into countries and nations by striking fickle lines as international borders but here is sans frontier coronavirus which knows no religion, no color, no nationality, no race and no borders. Coronavirus is targeting the man and the man is facing it but amid all this sad and tragic melodrama of human life, the glimpses of witty politicians and the scrooge economists are apparent at several intervals so wildly making politics and economics out of coronavirus playing their roles as the ugly Lords of Poverty!

The writer is additional secretary, Government of Balochistan. He can be reached at Jahangeer.kakar@gmail.com