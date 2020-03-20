Our past triumphs

In the times of COVID-19, when everything presents a bleak scenario ahead, it is time that we remembered the troubling times we have been through and got over them gracefully. Let us take a break from the era of bad news and revisit fond recollections of Pakistan’s triumphs to its credit in recent times. This exercise is necessary to boost the morale of the nation, especially of the government. Recently, the Pakistan Cricket Board postponed the Pakistan Super League matches due to the virus. Had it not been put off, completion of the tournament all on Pakistani soil would have truly been historic. Pakistanis are regarded as a potent sporting nation. Be it cricket, squash, snooker, hockey or athletics, Pakistan has been at the top of the game.

However, decades of war against terrorism and corrupt political environment led to decay in this field. Cricket, which has been kept alive by playing home series abroad, is now slowly returning back home. This shows that Pakistan has come out of two decades of terrorism successfully. The presence of international cricket players on Pakistani grounds has sent a message, loud and clear, to the whole world about Pakistan’s great success against terrorism. These players said that they felt like home in Pakistan. This shows that normal security conditions are back, bringing the traditional sports back in the country.

The PSL-5 has also explained how a peace and sport loving nation has been victim of negative image. For years, Pakistan suffered isolation because of misperception about its people and security conditions. International players of the PSL have reached their home destinations safely. Their inclusion to the cricket gala highlights how much Pakistanis adore their presence and accepts them as ambassadors of the game. Hopefully, they will soon be back to the country for another innings. Other than cricket, the recently held Kabaddi World Cup also saw numerous international teams from various continents converging on Pakistan to mark a successful event. On other hand India has been acting as a sport spoiler, refusing visas to Pakistani players for various events. *