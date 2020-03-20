Treating businessmen rightly

In his address to the nation on the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Imran Khan said any mismanagement in the matter would result in enormous human suffering. He aptly warned food hoarders of strict action to avoid shortage in markets in the days and weeks to come. That said, the question arises if the government has the capacity to deal with hoarders and profiteers. At present, city and district administrations have been engaged extensively in the task to ensure that there is no food scarcity. However, there is no solution to this problem. It seems the government is relying on one-size-fits-all kind of solutions. Management of markets and industry is quite a different field, requiring professionals. These professionals know the art of creation of money and the time to regulate and deregulate markets accordingly. They understand business sensitivities and methods of exploitation, hoarding being just one of them. Unfortunately, our markets are now captive to a distorted concept of political economy in which a businessman is presented to the public as a villain.

Governments do such things out of populism and political expediency. Therefore, they end up losing confidence of industrialists and business people, which deals a blow to creation of money. Deputy commissioners are seen creating public awareness programs to educate people how to discourage hoarders. Interestingly enough, the footage of a deputy commissioner singling a public awareness message to deal with the current crisis is making rounds on social media.

But it is not their job to regulate markets, which requires experts. If they are kept bogged down in such matters as market management, corona awareness, maintenance of panahgahs, discharge of complaints on PM Portal and what not, who will be responsible for revenue collection and maintenance of law and order? Hence, now is the time for the government to put in place a professional mechanism for market management so the gap between businesspeople and public does not get any wider. In this hour of crisis, all segments of society are supposed to stand as one, be they traders or consumers. *