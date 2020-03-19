Army in action from day one to combat coronavirus: ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said the armed forces are assisting the civil administration in efforts to combat the coronavirus.

“The armed forces are in action from the day one for implementing the decisions made by the National Security Committee and directives issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said while briefing media about the actions dispensed to control coronavirus in the country.

Flanked by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and SAPM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, he said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has instructed all the formations of Pakistan Army to reach out to the civil administration at district and tehsil levels in their respective domains to control the crisis. “The armed forces are utilizing all resources to cooperate with the local administration to counter the pandemic,” he said. Out of 10 airports in the country, he said, three are operating at present in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore where the armed forces personnel re helping out passengers’ screening. From March 21, Sialkot, Multan and Peshawar airports will also go operational, where the passengers’ inflow and outflow will be jointly monitored by the armed forces and civil administration personnel, he said. The armed forces and civil administration re collectively engaged in screening, scanning, facilitation and shifting of suspect cases at all the entry points of the country, he added.

Under the national support effort, the ISPR chief said the armed forces have prepared a National Action Plan for healthcare keeping in view the increasing risk of coronavirus. “All the medical facilities of the armed forces are being utilized for assistance and load management of coronavirus patients at the moment. The Pakistan Army is helping out the civil administration in the isolation centre set up at Karachi Expo Centre,” he added.

Moreover, he said, the army and the Rangers are also assisting in operating the health facilities at Sukkur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan. He said the scientists under the armed forces are working to manufacture safety equipment, including masks.

The Pakistan Army, he said, is also assisting the civil administration in physical and information domains to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. “The physical domain involves collective efforts of institutions and public to work out for curbing the risk of virus and preventing from major loss. While the information domain is the most critical field to address in a crisis. There is need to have credible and timely information in such emergency situations as it can help control panic,” he added.

He said the ISPR and the information and health ministries have collectively formed a risk communication strategy aimed at leaving no communication void between the people and the institutions. He stated that the strategy cardinal is to ensure easy access to information for the public and all sources available for the purpose will be employed. The individuals, families, community and community leaders and society as whole also have to come forward for educating and inform the common people on the coronavirus hazards and prevention.

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said 67 percent population of the country lives in rural areas whereas 81 percent of the total populace are using mobile phones. Therefore, mobile companies have been engaged to send awareness messages and update them on the latest situation of the pandemic. Regional languages can also be employed to run the awareness campaign more effectively, he said, and urged the opinion makers, public influencers, celebrities, academia and all other active notable members of the society to aware the masses on COVID-19.

The DG ISPR called for maintaining social distance and self-discipline to control the infectious disease. “Cleanliness is half of the faith, and the best weapon against the coronavirus. As our religion guides us, we need to ensure cleanliness and cautious attitude to the pandemic and at the same time seeking Divine help and courage to cope with the challenge,” he added.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan advised the people not to panic as sufficient stock of food commodities is available in the country to meet their needs amid the spread of coronavirus. “Being an agriculture economy, we are self-sufficient in food products. By the grace of Allah, we don’t face any food shortage as all basic food commodities are available in sufficient quantity,” she said.

She said some elements are trying to take advantage of the current situation by creating an artificial shortage by hoarding and profiteering. She advised the people to take care of others while purchasing daily-use items and avoid unnecessary restocking. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the provincial governments to identify the hoarders and profiteers, and take strict action against them. She appreciated the provincial governments for their efforts to control the coronavirus with assistance of the federal government. No negligence has been identified anywhere in the country regarding the handling and treatment of COVID-19 patients nor it will be tolerated, she added.

She said the government is devising an action plan to protect the daily-wage workers and poor people from financial effects of the pandemic. Moreover, it is also mulling over the strategy to address the repercussions on the country’s exports and remittances, and any possible slowdown of the economy.

The SAPM said the government is considering a financial stimulus package to provide financial assistance to the daily wagers and medical facilities to the poor people lacking Sehat Insaf Card in case they are infected by the coronavirus. The finance committee will present a report to the prime minister suggesting measures to support the labour class and daily wagers, she added.

Dr Zafar Mirza said his ministry is ready to deal with this challenge with the support of the people. The whole nation is united and committed to fight the coronavirus,” he added.

Dr Mirza said the world needs to learn from the experience of China in controlling the coronavirus. The Chinese government has taken innovative and practical steps against the disease, he said, adding that talks re going on between Pakistan and China for extending cooperation in the health sector. A series of interactive sessions is being started between the Pakistani and Chinese health experts through video conferencing in a few days, he added.

Dr Mirza asked the citizens to avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals and join only one attendant if it is necessary to go to hospital with a patient as due to heavy rush at OPDs there re chances of spread of virus. He said the government will ensure safety of doctors, paramedical staff and nurses, and in this regard, sufficient quantity of personal protection equipment kits will be provided to the hospitals. He said the government will soon announce to get volunteer services of doctors and health professionals in the fight against the coronavirus. A registration system will be put in place for the volunteers.