From ‘Contagion’ to ‘I Am Legend’, these films about viruses, pandemics are a must-watch

‘CONTAGION’ — starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard and Jennifer Ehle, ‘Contagion’ tells the story of a virus called MEV-1 transmitted by fomites. Gwyneth Paltrow’s character dies mysteriously after she travels to Hong Kong and gets back to the US. The virus spreads like wildfire across the US, Hong Kong and other countries, claiming several lives.

‘I AM LEGEND’ — ‘I Am Legend’ is a 2007 action-thriller based on a 1954 book of the same name. The film stars Will Smith as US Army virologist Robert Neville. The story is set in New York City after a virus, which was originally created to cure cancer, has wiped out most of mankind, leaving Neville as the last human in New York.

‘IT COMES AT NIGHT’ — a family of three hide at an undisclosed location after a deadly virus outbreak. The story unfolds after a stranger visits them. ‘It Comes at Night’ stars Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, Kelvin Harrison Jr and Riley Keough.

‘WORLD WAR Z’ — the 2013 apocalyptic action horror film narrates the story of Gerry Lane, who travels the world in a race against time to stop a zombie pandemic. ‘World War Z’ was directed by Marc Forster.

‘BLINDNESS’ — 2008’s ‘Blindness’, starring Julianne Moore, deals with a disease that causes blindness and spreads globally. It gets recognised as a communicable disease and causes widespread panic. It is based on the book of the same name. courtesy zee news