Zubab Rana — the breakout star of ‘Mehboob Apky Qadmon Mein’

Zubab Rana is, without a doubt, one of the most exciting faces of Pakistan’s television industry these days. Despite being a newcomer who is just setting her feet in the business, Rana has managed to enthral audiences with her work. She is one of those fresh faces who has garnered the approval of her audiences from her very first appearance on our television screens less than three years ago. She is one of those actresses who has come this far because of her earnest performances and incredibly hard work. If you ask an avid watcher of Pakistani television shows to name an actress who has left a high impact on their minds, chances are they are going to reply with Rana’s name.

Zubab is currently gracing our screens in the widely popular drama serial Mehboob Apky Qadmon Mein. She portrays the character of Sunaina, a troubled young girl who becomes a victim of black magic, which is the story of the show is based on. Apart from black magic, the show shines a light on the vices that live within us and the things that they make us do for our personal gain. The show tackles the complexities of people who somehow get woven into the web of this particular evil and the effects that it has on their lives.

Zubab shines in every scene that she’s in. She catches your attention with her commanding screen presence. Her performance of a girl haunted by black magic shakes you to your core. Some of her scenes stand out from the rest as she delivers bone-chilling expressions and dialogues that are sure to give you goosebumps. You forget you’re watching a show because you become invested in the lives of the people that are playing out in front of you.

Sunaina isn’t your run of the mill happy go lucky character. She is naïve, simple, troubled, haunted by evils, and has no control of how her life is falling apart. She is a girl who is in pain and anguish. Throughout the show, Sunaina’s character passes through different situations. She starts off by being a doted and severely protected only child to parents. She is pure of soul, devoid off of all evils that are out in the world. Her simplicity also makes her gullible, often falling prey to the cunningness of the people around her. Zubab excels in this side of her character’s journey, and you can’t help but be emotionally invested in her journey.

Sunaina then moves onto becoming a girl who wants to be loved by someone without wanting anything else. Just like other girls her age, Sunaina dreams of getting married to the man of her dreams. Unbeknownst to her, things take the worst turn for her character as her life becomes a convoluted mess because of the evil that enters her life.

Zubab sinks her teeth into Sunaina’s character and delivers a shockingly real and honest performance. Her expressions and body language are so genuine and authentic; you forget you’re watching a show. The scenes in which she’s scared and traumatized are the most difficult to watch but that’s where Zubab shines. There isn’t a single false note as she battles one awkward situation after the other.

Sunaina is definitely the most compelling character of recent times, and we can’t wait to watch what Zubab does with her role in the upcoming episodes.