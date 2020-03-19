Pakistan on Thursday reported 27 new coronavirus cases in Sindh and Balochistan, officials confirmed, taking the national tally up to 384.

The figure later in the evening rose to 217 when four new cases emerged in Karachi.

In Balochistan, the total number of cases now number 45.

22 were reported in Balochistan, while five new cases were recorded in Sindh.

Following is the update of #COVIDー19 affected people in Sindh as on 19.03.20 at 3 PM: Positive =62

Cured=2

Under treatment =60 Pilgrims Sukkur

Total tests conducted 302

Negative 151

Positive 151 Grand Total 213 — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 19, 2020

On Monday, Islamabad closed its borders with Iran and Afghanistan for two weeks in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

All education institutions across the country have already been closed for three weeks.

Several hostels across the country have been designated to quarantine suspected COVID-19 patients.

The government has also closed the Kartarpur Corridor in Punjab to Pakistani visitors, but the restriction does not apply to Indian Sikh pilgrims.

Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, located in Punjab’s Narowal district, is one of the most revered sites for the Sikh community as the faith’s founder Baba Guru Nanak spent 18 years of his life there.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the coronavirus has now spread to at least 146 countries and territories, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).